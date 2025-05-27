Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.98 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 742 ($10.07). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.96), with a volume of 92,135 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 719.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a net margin of 95.06% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

