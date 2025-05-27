Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Navigator by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 682,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 496,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 207,851 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136,160 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE NVGS opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $971.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

