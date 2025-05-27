Millennium Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,570. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

