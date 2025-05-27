Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

