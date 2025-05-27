Millennium Management LLC Sells 134,309 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 898,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

