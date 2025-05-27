MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 810 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $154,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,259.65. This trade represents a 31.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $543,144. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

