MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,709 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WT. Quarry LP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

