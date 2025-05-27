MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 540 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.