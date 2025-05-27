MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of OI opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

