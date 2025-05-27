Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 795.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,203,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $1,319,716.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,072,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,192,525.48. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,983 shares of company stock worth $19,940,225. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

