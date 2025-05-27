MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Peter Henley Buys 7,850 Shares

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,703.50 ($12,794.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MotorCycle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

