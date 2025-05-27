MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Cut by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

