Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COOP opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

