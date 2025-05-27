Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize products and processes operating at the nanoscale (approximately 1–100 nanometers). These companies may work in areas such as nano-electronics, nanomaterials or nanomedicine, aiming to exploit unique physical and chemical properties that emerge at extremely small dimensions. Investing in nanotechnology equities offers exposure to potentially high-growth, innovation-driven sectors but can carry elevated technical and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.95.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 1,272,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

