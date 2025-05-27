Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

