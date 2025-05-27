NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRXP. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. Research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

