Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,578 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DNOW alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in DNOW by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DNOW by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.20. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.