Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 214.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $26,416,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 54,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $469.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.