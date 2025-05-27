Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 988,990 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gannett by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,134,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,846.50. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gannett Stock Performance

Gannett stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

