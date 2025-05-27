Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 237.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

