Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,819 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $332,850. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,068 shares of company stock valued at $291,572. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

