Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 397,717 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 397,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

