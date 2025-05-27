Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MASI stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average is $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.