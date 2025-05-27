Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $173.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

