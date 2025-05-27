Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 149,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.