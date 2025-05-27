Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Opera were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Opera alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Opera by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Opera by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Opera by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Opera Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.