Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.58% of Oppenheimer worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

NYSE:OPY opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.