Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Global worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

