Patrick Downey Sells 200,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$236,000.00.
Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 29th, Patrick Downey sold 290,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$342,200.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
