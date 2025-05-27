Patrick Downey Sells 200,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Downey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$236,000.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Patrick Downey sold 290,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$342,200.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

