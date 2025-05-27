Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

