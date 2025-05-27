Penny Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

Get alerts:

Imunon, Navitas Semiconductor, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of relatively small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. They carry higher risk and volatility due to limited liquidity, minimal public disclosure, and greater susceptibility to price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Imunon (IMNN)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

IMNN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 399,618,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Imunon has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 77,674,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 92,418,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,283,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

