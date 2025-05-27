Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.05 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.96). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.96), with a volume of 66,852 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.84) to GBX 316 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, insider Maria Darby-Walker purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £4,999.66 ($6,783.80). Also, insider Paula Constant bought 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.46 ($27,095.60). Insiders have purchased a total of 16,127 shares of company stock worth $4,512,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

