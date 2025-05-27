Peter Cirulis Acquires 4,568 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$36,485.07.

On Monday, May 5th, Peter Cirulis bought 14,814 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$110,393.93.

On Thursday, March 20th, Peter Cirulis bought 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$589.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$12.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

