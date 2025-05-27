Peter Gill Sells 5,000 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.02 ($26.64), for a total transaction of A$205,100.00 ($133,181.82).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,731 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$38.48 ($24.99), for a total transaction of A$220,528.88 ($143,200.57).

On Thursday, April 24th, Peter Gill sold 2,279 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$38.28 ($24.86), for a total transaction of A$87,240.12 ($56,649.43).

On Tuesday, April 15th, Peter Gill sold 1,990 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$38.23 ($24.82), for a total transaction of A$76,077.70 ($49,401.10).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

