Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.