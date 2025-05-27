Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Precision Drilling worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $571.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

