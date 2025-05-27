Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primerica by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

