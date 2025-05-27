Promising Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 25th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, Serve Robotics, and Applied Industrial Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. Investing in these equities lets investors participate in the growth potential of the robotics industry across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By holding robotics stocks, investors gain exposure to advances in AI-driven automation and productivity improvements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average of $210.47. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $284.21. The stock had a trading volume of 325,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $333.07. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 2,524,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 6,267,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

AIT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.98. 272,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.38. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $181.35 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

