Promising Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 25th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, AutoZone, CRH, Advance Auto Parts, and Eaton are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas or telecommunications—and whose prices and operations are often regulated by government agencies. Because these firms generate steady cash flows from stable demand, they typically offer reliable dividend payouts and are viewed as lower-risk, income-oriented investments with modest growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.57. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,479,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,649,992. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded down $29.62 on Friday, hitting $3,829.63. 151,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,723. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,687.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,448.47.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 5,235,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,081. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

AAP traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $48.70. 9,526,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $321.19. 1,432,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,435. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.05. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

