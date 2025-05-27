Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis Sells 4,555 Shares of Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $143,482.50.

Propel Trading Up 0.7%

PRL stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $888.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Propel’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

Featured Stories

