Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis Sells 4,555 Shares of Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $143,482.50.
Propel Trading Up 0.7%
PRL stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $888.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.
Propel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Propel’s payout ratio is 34.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
