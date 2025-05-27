ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 16,732 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 315,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.