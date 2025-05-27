ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,183,000 after purchasing an additional 107,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after buying an additional 214,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CHDN opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.