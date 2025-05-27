ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.48.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

