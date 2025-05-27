ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,719.20. This trade represents a 22.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.