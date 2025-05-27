ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,346 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

