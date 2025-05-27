ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,409 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,698.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 1,485,256 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,027,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 659,662 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 637,567 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,948. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

