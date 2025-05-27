ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,603 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

