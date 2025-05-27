ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Alcoa by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 111,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,231,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AA opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.