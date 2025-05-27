ProShare Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,278,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after buying an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.