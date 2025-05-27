ProShare Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.